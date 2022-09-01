MOORHEAD, Minn. (KELO) — The University of Sioux Falls Football team picked up its first season opening win since 2018 as they scored a 27-14 road victory over Minnesota State Moorhead on Thursday.

The Cougars started out strong, scoring the first 10 points of the game. Nick Hernandez got USF on the scoreboard first as he split the uprights from 23 yards out in the opening quarter to make it a 3-0 game. USF would then extend their lead to 10 on a 23 yard touchdown pass from Adam Mullern to Hunter Schneider.

The Dragon would answer early in the 2nd quarter as Tommy Falk connected with Ryan Bieberdorf for a 6 yard touchdown to cut the USF lead to 3.

USF though would respond on their ensuing drive as Landon Freeman ran it in from 10 yards out to make it a 17-7 game. The Cougars would then add a 20-yard field goal as time expired to take a 20-7 lead heading into halftime.

They’d extend that lead to 20 as Freeman found the end zone for the second time of the game, this one a 5 yard run to make it 27-7 nearly midway through the 3rd quarter.

Minnesota State Moorhead would cut the deficit to 13, but couldn’t get any closer as USF comes away with the 27-14 victory.