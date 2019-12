BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) - Northern Iowa scored the final 13 points of the game, including the game-winning 18-yard field goal by Matthew Cook with 2 minutes, 10 seconds remaining, as the Panthers knocked off seventh-seeded South Dakota State, 13-10, in second-round action of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

UNI improved to 10-4 overall and will travel to second-seeded James Madison in quarterfinal action next weekend. SDSU ended its season with an 8-5 overall record.