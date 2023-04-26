SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls baseball team swept Upper Iowa in a doubleheader today. USF won game 1 12-2 in 7 innings behind a complete game from Cole Wright . The Coo also took game 2 20-0 behind another dominant starting pitching performance by Cole Schumacher .

GAME ONE – W, 12-2

The Cougars were up 3-2 after 3 innings then exploded for 9 runs in the 5th inning to break the game open.

USF outhit Upper Iowa 9-2. Ben Serie and Brady Klehr each had 2 hits to pace the Coo. Dane Small and Ben Serie each hit homeruns.

Cole Wright threw a complete game. Recording 4 strikeouts and only giving up 2 hits and 2 runs.

GAME TWO –

USF jumped out to an early lead scoring 2 in the 1st and 5 in the 2nd inning. The Coo took control once and for all in the 4th and 5th innings scoring 6 and 7 runs respectively.

USF outhit Upper Iowa 14-5. Noah Christenson led the Coo in hitting with 3. Dane Small , Ben Serie , and Brady Klehr each added 2 hits as well.

Noah Christenson , Dane Small , and Isaac Bonner each had 4 RBI. David Swanson also added 3 RBI.

Cole Schumacher was the star for USF on the mound. He threw 7 shutout innings and recorded 7 strikeouts which is one away from his career high.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action this weekend for a series against Wayne State. First game of the doubleheader will be at 1:30PM on Saturday April 29. All games this weekend will be played at The Birdcage in Sioux Falls.