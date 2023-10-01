SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Northern State) – The Northern State University soccer team ended their weekend with a fierce battle against Sioux Falls, ultimately tying the Cougars. The contest was both teams second tie score in Northern Sun action.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 1, USF 1

Records: NSU 5-2-2 (4-0-2 NSIC), USF 1-5-2 (1-2-2 NSIC)

Attendance: 181



HOW IT HAPPENED

Megan Fastenau broke the scoreless contest with a goal at the 50-minute mark, assisted by Avery Blasdel

As time ticked down, Sioux Fall pressed one final attack as Sarah Miller scored the game tying goal, assisted by Addison Westermeyer

Fastenau and Hannah Smith had a number of opportunities at the net with three shots-on-goal apiece, while Paige Johnson followed with two

The Wolves out-shot the Cougars 12-2 in total shots and 10-2 in shots-on-goal

In addition, Northern State held a wide lead over Sioux Falls in corner kicks, 12-1

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

NEXT UP

Northern State is set to face off against Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State on the road next weekend. Kickoff times are set for 3 p.m. on Friday in Crookston and 1 p.m. on Sunday in Bemidji.