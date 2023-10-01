SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Northern State) – The Northern State University soccer team ended their weekend with a fierce battle against Sioux Falls, ultimately tying the Cougars. The contest was both teams second tie score in Northern Sun action.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 1, USF 1
Records: NSU 5-2-2 (4-0-2 NSIC), USF 1-5-2 (1-2-2 NSIC)
Attendance: 181
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Megan Fastenau broke the scoreless contest with a goal at the 50-minute mark, assisted by Avery Blasdel
- As time ticked down, Sioux Fall pressed one final attack as Sarah Miller scored the game tying goal, assisted by Addison Westermeyer
- Fastenau and Hannah Smith had a number of opportunities at the net with three shots-on-goal apiece, while Paige Johnson followed with two
- The Wolves out-shot the Cougars 12-2 in total shots and 10-2 in shots-on-goal
- In addition, Northern State held a wide lead over Sioux Falls in corner kicks, 12-1
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Megan Fastenau: 1 goal, 3 shots-on-goal
- Hannah Smith: 3 shots-on-goal
- Avery Blasdel: 1 assist
NEXT UP
Northern State is set to face off against Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State on the road next weekend. Kickoff times are set for 3 p.m. on Friday in Crookston and 1 p.m. on Sunday in Bemidji.