WINONA, MN (USF) – The USF Men’s Basketball team picked up a road victory by a score of 68-63 against Winona State on Saturday. The Coo improve to 8-3 on the season.

WHAT HAPPENED

Sioux Falls scored 31 and took a seven point lead into the half.

The Cougars shot 52.7% from the field on the night.

The Coo hit eight 3 pointers on the night, led by Matt Cartwright with five.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

Matt Cartwright led the Coo with 37 points on the evening, followed by Jack Thompson with 12 points of his own.

On the boards, Zane Alm, Jack Thompson, and Matt Cartwright each pulled down five rebounds apiece for the Coo.

Jack Thompson led the Coo with three assists and Zane Alm picked up two blocks defensively on the evening.

TEAM STATISTICS

Sioux Falls shot 52.7% from the field tonight while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arch and 50.0% from the line.

The Cougars had 32 points in the paint.

USF got 15 points off the bench and ended with five fast break points.

UP NEXT

Sioux Falls (8-3) will come back home to fae off against Minnesota-State Mankato on Friday December 16 at the Stewart Center. The Coo will tip-off at 7:30 p.m.