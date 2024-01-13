SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — USF Men’s Wrestling fell, 49-0, to No. 2 St. Cloud State today

Pauly Garcia opened the day at 125-pounds and fell to No. 10 Conor Knopick in a tough 2-0 decision. Garcia sits at 6-5 on the season and 1-2 against NSIC opponents.

At 133-pounds, No. 14 Beau Klingensmith fell to Caleb Meekins in a 2:18 pin. Klingensmith is now 10-3 on the season and 1-2 against NSIC opponents.

Beau Beavers fell to No. 12 Alyeus Craig at 141-pounds in an 18-6 major decision. Beavers is now 2-5 on the season and 0-2 against NSIC opponents.

Cooper Sanders was pinned in 3:34 at 149-pounds by No. 8 Colby Njos and moves to 5-9 on the year and 0-3 against NSIC opponents.

At 157-pounds, Jagger Tyler fell to No. 1 Nick Novak in a 16-1 tech. fall in 7-minutes. Tyler moves to 13-5 on the year and 0-3 against NSIC opponents.

Lincoln Fink competed at 165-pounds for the Coo and fell to No. 6 Anthony Herrera in a 17-1 tech. fall in 5:42. Fink moves to 6-8 on the season and 0-2 against NSIC opponents.

Ashtin Johnson fell to No. 13 Bryce Dagel in a 1:49 pin at 174-pounds. Johnson is 4-8 on the season and 0-3 against NSIC opponents.

At 184-pounds, Daevon Vereen went the distance with Tyson Meyer but ultimately fell in a 5-1 decision. Vereen now stands at 9-6 on the season and 1-2 against NSIC opponents.

Isaiah Laguna fell to No. 3 Dominic Murphy in a 16-0 tech. fall at 197-pounds. Laguna now sits at 4-5 on the year and 1-1 against NSIC opponents.

Rocky Wiedman Jr. closed out the night at 285-pounds falling to No. 14 Elijah Novak in a 2:33 pin. Wiedman Jr. is 4-6 overall and 0-1 against NSIC opponents.

The Cougars will return home on February 1 to host No. 4 Augustana at 7pm for another NSIC matchup.