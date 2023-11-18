Rohnert Park, CA. (USF) -– The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball team picked up their first win of the 2023-24 campaign. They defeated Stanislaus State 69-57 in the final game of the Ron Logsdon Basketball Challenge.

USF was able to get started hot and never looked back. Shooting 44% in the first half from the field and 36% from 3. The Cougars used stifling defense to build their lead to a high of 20 in the first half. Stanislaus shot 29% from the field and did not make a 3 going 0-9 from beyond the arc.

The Coo stayed consistent in the 2nd half using the momentum they had built up in the first half. Their field goal percentage from the floor dipped a bit to 35% but they were able to shoot a higher percentage from 3 shooting 42%. Stanislaus continued to struggle against the Cougar defense shooting 33% from the field and 25% from 3 in the 2nd half. The Coo had 30 points in the paint, 13 second chance points, and 14 points off turnovers.

LEADERS

Jack Thompson and Jack Cartwright tied for a game high 14 points with Stanislaus State’s Dontrell Hewlett. Cartwright’s 14 points are a career high. Kyle Ingwerson started and scored a career high 13 points. Creighton Morisch also chipped in 12 points.

Creighton Morisch again led both teams in rebounding and was the only player in double figure rebounds with 15, which is a career high. Kyle Ingwerson tallied another career high this time in rebounds with 8.

Kenji Scales came in off the bench to lead USF in assists with 3. Thompson, Cartwright, Morisch, and Shawn Warrior all had 2 assists each. Morisch also led both teams in blocks with his career high 4. Thompson played 34 minutes to lead both sides.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action on Tuesday November 21 at Augustana. This game will be played at the Elmen Center on the campus of Augustana starting with the Men’s game at 5:30PM.