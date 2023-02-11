SIOUX FALLS (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team fell to Upper Iowa, 95-90, in overtime today moving to 17-9 on the year.

WHAT HAPPENED

· USF found themselves behind early falling to a 28-12 deficit in the first half.

· Matt Cartwright became the 36th member of the USF 1,000 Point Club with 13 first half points.

· Sioux Falls returned from the half to take their first lead of the game following a Noah Puetz layup.

· With just two seconds left in regulation, Kenji Scales recorded his second three pointer of the game sending the Cougars to overtime.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Cartwright recorded yet another 30-point game with a total of 32 points while going 10-25 form the field, 4-10 from beyond the arch and 8-8 from the line.

· Scales accounted for 20 points while going 6-10 from the field and 6-6 from the line.

· Jake Kettner led USF in rebounds with nine followed by Cartwright with seven and Zane Alm with six.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 32-68 from the field today while going 18-19 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 38 boards on the night with 12 of them coming from the offensive side of the ball and 26 defensively.

· USF forced the Peacocks to seven turnovers while picking up nine points in the process.

· Sioux Falls saw 15 points come from their bench along with 34 points in the paint led by Jack Cartwright and Jake Kettner .

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action later this week as they hit road Thursday to take on Wayne State and return home Saturday to host Augustana. The men’s game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday with the women’s game to follow at 7:30 p.m.