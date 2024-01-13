Moorhead, Minn. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball team took down the #1 team in the nation today. They beat Minnesota Moorhead 70-68 at the Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead.

The Cougars and Dragons played a tight game throughout and that started right away in the first half. MSUM took the first period of play 32-31 thanks to 41% shooting from the field and 45% from the 3 point line. USF was able to hang tough while shooting 35% from the field and 30% from behind the arc. The biggest lead for either team was 10 at one point in the first half for Moorhead, but USF was able to fight back and only trail by one heading into the break.

The second half was another back and forth half. The Cougars shot 50% from the field and only made 1 3 pointer in the half. The Coo were able to step up their defense though holding Moorhead to 42% shooting from the field and holding them to only making 1 3 pointer as well. The Cougars had 38 points in the paint compared to 26 for Moorhead and USF won the rebounding battle 40-30. A major difference between the two teams was the second chance points as MSUM only had 9 and USF had 18. The score was tied 9 times and the lead changed hands 17 times during this hotly contested NSIC matchup.

LEADERS

Jack Thompson scored a game high 34 points as he outdueled MSUM’s Jacob Beeninga who had 31 for the Dragons. Creighton Morisch added 13 points for the Coo and Shawn Warrior pitched in 7.

Morisch had a team high 9 rebounds to lead USF. Warrior had 8 boards and Noah Puetz added 6 as well.

Thompson and Beeninga tied for the game high with 3 assists each. Morisch added 2 assists as well for USF. Thompson played a game high 38 minutes in the win for the Coo.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action Friday January 19. They will travel to Crookston, MN to take on Minnesota Crookston starting at 7:30PM in the Lysaker Gymnasium.