USF men’s basketball looks to build off last season’s success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team is coming off a 22 win season in which they claimed the NSIC south regular season title. The Cougars return a list of talented players and are looking to continue that success in 2021.

A year ago, the USF Cougars exceeded expectations but fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the conference championship.

“Obviously we are really pleased with how the year went, just not overly pleased with how the year finished,” USF head coach Chris Johnson said.

The Cougars boasted the second best scoring defense in the conference, allowing their opponents to score just 66 points per game.

“We just figured out real quick that we needed to play a certain style. The problem with that style is it is really hard. There’s not a lot of glory in beating people 65-59 and rebounding and defending, but this group has really taken pride in that,” Johnson said.

USF will open their season on Saturday, but without a non-conference season, the Cougars will have to find another way to prepare for their opponent.

“You want to have enough in that they understand what we’re up against and what we need to take away, but thinking brains equals slow feet. We want to play at a pace that allows you to have some success, so there’s a fine line there and hopefully we’ve found it. I guess we’ll know on Saturday,” Johnson said.

The Cougars are preparing for a challenging sixteen game season. Their toughest opponent this season might be the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hey, are we making good decisions? Now the problem with that is you have to be a little bit understanding because you can make all of the right decisions and still get it, that’s just how this thing works on our team and how it works on other teams. We don’t want to ever have it because we put ourselves in a bad spot. So we’ve talked about it a lot and we wear masks at our practices,” Johnson said.

The Cougars will host the University of Mary in their season opener on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. at the Stewart Center.