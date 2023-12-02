Winona, MN. (USF) -– The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball team lost to Winona State this afternoon 81-66.

The Cougars and Warriors played a tight first half with Winona State going into the halftime break only up by 4. The Coo shot 43% from the field and made 5 3s. They also had 7 assists in the first half. The Warriors were able to shoot 53% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. Winona also won the rebounding battle 21-12 in the first half.

In the second half the Warriors continued their solid offensive performance. They shot 52% from the field and 45% from behind the arc. Winona held the Cougars to 38% shooting from the field and 44% from 3. The Warriors again outrebounded USF 17-10. The Cougars had 12 assists and 6 blocks for the game. Winona had 32 points in the paint and 15 points off of USF turnovers.

LEADERS

The Cougars were led in scoring by Shawn Warrior who had 17 points. Kyle Ingwerson had 14 points as well. USF leading scorer Jack Thompson was held to only 3 points for the game

Warrior also led USF in rebounding with 7 and Ingwerson was next on the team with 5.

Jake Kettner led the Cougars in assists with 3 off of the bench. Warrior played a USF high 31 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action on Friday December 8. They will take on Minnesota Duluth in the Stewart Center starting at 5:30PM in Sioux Falls.