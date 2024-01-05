Sioux Falls, SD. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball team defeated St. Cloud State tonight 92-83.

The Coo and the Huskies both came out firing in the first half. St. Cloud shot 50% from the field and 60% from behind the arc going 6-10. USF shot 51% from the field but only 28% from 3. The Huskies led by 10 at one point in the first period. The Cougars were able to take a slim lead into the halftime break leading St. Cloud 44-43.

In the second half The Cougars stayed consistent on the offensive end. They shot 51% from the field and 28% from behind the arc. The USF defense was able to slow down St. Cloud enough to get the win by holding them to 40% shooting from the field and 53% from 3. The Cougars had 15 points off of Husky turnovers and won the rebounding battle 37-25. The Coo also dominated in the paint outscoring St. Cloud 38-30, second chance points 20-4, and fast break points 19-4. USF won the second half 48-40 to earn a hard fought victory.

LEADERS

Jack Thompson paced USF in scoring tonight with 22 points. Shawn Warrior tied a career high with 20 points as well. Noah Puetz added 15, Zane Alm 11, and Creighton Morisch 10 points to help bring home the win.

Puetz and Alm tied for the team lead in rebounds with 8 each. Shawn Warrior also chipped in 6. Puetz also led the team in steals with 3.

Thompson led the way for USF in the assists category with 4 . Kenji Scales and Puetz each added 2 as well. Thompson and Puetz both played a game high 31 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow, January 5, as they host Bemidji State. Game time is 3:30PM in the Stewart Center on the campus of the University of Sioux Falls.