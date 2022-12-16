SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team hosted the #14 Minnesota State Mavericks tonight coming away with a 71-48 victory.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars opened tonight’s game strong as they led the Mavs 41-21 at the half and never looked back.

· Sioux Falls found themselves at the free throw line quite often tonight going 19-23.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Kenji Scales led the Cougars with 17 points on the night followed by Matt Cartwright with 15 points and Noah Puetz with 14.

· Scales went 10-10 from the line tonight followed by Jack Cartwright who also shot 100% from the free throw line.

· Puetz pulled down eight of USFs 44 rebounds followed by Zane Alm, Matt Cartwright and Kenji Scales each with seven.

TEAM STATISTICS

· USF went 24-61 from the field this evening while going 19-23 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 44 rebounds on the night with 32 coming from the defensive side of the ball.

· Sioux Falls led tonight’s matchup for just over 34 minutes with their largest lead of 25 coming in the second half.

UP NEXT

Be sure to break out your Christmas sweaters as Sioux Falls gets set to host Concordia – St. Paul tomorrow night at the Stewart Center for their annual Ugly Christmas Sweater game. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow at 5:30 p.m.