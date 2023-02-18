SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – On senior day, the Cougars prevail 61-60 against rival Augustana.

WHAT HAPPENED

· Jack Thompson banks in a 3 with 7 seconds left to help the Cougars get by Augie.

· This game was a tight battle throughout with USF winning the first half 29-27 and Augustana edging the Cougars in the 2nd half 33-32.

· The Cougars move to 18-10 overall and 13-9 in conference play.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· The Coo was led by Jack Thompson who poured in 22 points. Noah Puetz added 13 points and Conner Jackson pitched in 10.

· Conner Jackson led the Cougars in rebounding with 9.

· Zane Alm had 5 assists to pace the Cougars and Jack Thompson added 4.

TEAM STATISTICS

· The Cougars 44% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc. Augustana shot 31% from the field and 34% from 3.

· Augie outrebounded the Coo 47-34 with 18 of those coming as offensive rebounds.

· The Cougars only made one 3-pointer in the 1st half, but were able to get 5 to fall in the 2nd half.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action on Wednesday. They host the first round of the NSIC basketball tournament at the Stewart Center. Come out and support you Cougars in their first playoff game as they take on St. Cloud State!