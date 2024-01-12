MINOT, N.D. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball team fell to Minot State tonight 78-60. Moving the Cougars to 7-9 on the year and 4-6 in conference play.

The Beavers of Minot State came out hot against the Coo. They won the first half 46-27 while shooting 48% from the field and going 6-11 from behind the arc. The Cougars struggled offensively shooting just 31% from the field and 26% from 3 point range. Minot led by as many as 20 in the first half.

The second half was a lot tighter between USF and Minot as the Cougars took the half 33-32. USF still struggled offensively shooting 32% from the field and 17% from the 3 point line. The Cougar defense showed up in the second half holding the Beavers to only 38% shooting from the field and 10% from behind the arc. The Cougars outrebounded Minot 44-37 and each team had 30 points in the paint. Both teams had 8 second chance points and Minot had 8 points off of Cougar turnovers.

LEADERS

USF was led in scoring by Noah Puetz and Creighton Morisch who each had 12 points. Zane Alm added 8 and Kenji Scales chipped in 7 points.

Morisch had a career high 15 rebounds to lead both teams. Puetz added 6 boards and Alm, Jack Thompson , Kyle Ingwerson , and Josh Baker each had 4 rebounds.

Jack Cartwright paced USF in assists with 4. Thompson added 3 and Puetz chipped in 2 as well. Puetz also played a team high 26 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow as they head to Moorhead, Minn. They will take on Minnesota Moorhead starting at 3:30PM at Nemzek Fieldhouse.