SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The USF men’s basketball team took on (RV) MSU Moorhead tonight in the second round of the NSIC Basketball Tournament falling 76-56.
WHAT HAPPENED
· Sioux Falls struggled to get their offense going in the first half as they finished the half down 46-17.
· The Cougars bounced back in the second when they outscored the Dragons 39-30, but MSUMs 29 point first half lead proved to be too much.
SIOUX FALLS LEADERS
· Matt Cartwright was back for the Cougars as he dropped 23 points for Sioux Falls and was the only USF scorer in double digits tonight. He went 7-23 from the field, 3-14 from behind the arch and 6-6 from the line.
· Jake Kettner pulled down eight rebounds for the Coo tonight while leading the team, along with Zane Alm, in blocks with two.
· Jack Thompson dished out two assists on the night while Chase Grinde led the Cougars in steals with two.
TEAM STATISTICS
· Sioux Falls went 20-67 from the field today while going 11-11 from the free throw line.
· The Cougars pulled down 42 boards compared to the Dragons 41.
· USF forced MSU Moorhead to 10 turnovers while picking up 10 points in the process.
· Sioux Falls saw 18 points come from their bench along with 22 points in the paint led by Chase Grinde, Trent Lippoldt, Jake Kettner and Jack Cartwright.
UP NEXT
The Cougars finish their season 19-11 following tonight’s loss. Stay tuned for more Cougar Basketball updates.