SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The USF men’s basketball team took on (RV) MSU Moorhead tonight in the second round of the NSIC Basketball Tournament falling 76-56.

WHAT HAPPENED

· Sioux Falls struggled to get their offense going in the first half as they finished the half down 46-17.

· The Cougars bounced back in the second when they outscored the Dragons 39-30, but MSUMs 29 point first half lead proved to be too much.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Matt Cartwright was back for the Cougars as he dropped 23 points for Sioux Falls and was the only USF scorer in double digits tonight. He went 7-23 from the field, 3-14 from behind the arch and 6-6 from the line.

· Jake Kettner pulled down eight rebounds for the Coo tonight while leading the team, along with Zane Alm , in blocks with two.

· Jack Thompson dished out two assists on the night while Chase Grinde led the Cougars in steals with two.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 20-67 from the field today while going 11-11 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 42 boards compared to the Dragons 41.

· USF forced MSU Moorhead to 10 turnovers while picking up 10 points in the process.

· Sioux Falls saw 18 points come from their bench along with 22 points in the paint led by Chase Grinde , Trent Lippoldt , Jake Kettner and Jack Cartwright .

UP NEXT

The Cougars finish their season 19-11 following tonight’s loss. Stay tuned for more Cougar Basketball updates.