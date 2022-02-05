SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – Matt Cartwright scored 29 points and Chase Grinde had his second career double-double (10 points, 13 rebounds) but the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (11-10, 7-8 NSIC) dropped a 77-69 NSIC South Division decision to Minnesota State (14-7, 7-7) on Saturday night at the Stewart Center.

With the setback, USF dropped to seventh in the NSIC South at 7-8 but just a half-game back of MSU, which is sixth at 7-7 and SMSU in fifth at 8-8. With four games to play, the verdict on who will qualify for the NSIC Tournament (top six in each division based on percentage) remains unclear.

After MSU raced to a 10-0 lead in the opening two minutes of the game, USF rebounded and took a 38-35 halftime lead. However, MSU outscored USF, 42-31, in the second half to earn the victory.

While USF had a massive advantage of 44-to-34 on the glass, including 18 offensive rebounds, the Mavericks earned the win with a solid shooting effort. The Mavericks converted 26-of-54 from the field for 48.1 percent, including 7-of-15 from three-point range (46.7 percent) while making 18-of-30 foul shots. USF was not quite as successful as they hit 25-of-72 field goals for 34.7 percent and made just 6-of-29 shots from three-point range for 20.7 percent. USF was solid at the line by converting 13-of-15 free throws for 86.7 percent. In the paint, MSU had a 36-to-28 points advantage while USF had a 13-to-8 margin on second-chance points.

Cartwright scored 20 points or more for the 20th time in his career as he had 29 by making 10-of-23 field goals, including 5-of-14 from three-point range while grabbing five rebounds. Cartwright now has 53 career double-digit scoring games with 15 at USF, including nine of 20 points or more. As a result, the Sioux Falls native pushed his career total in points to 1,183.

Grinde registered his second career-double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. As a result, he now has 968 career points as he steadily moves closer to the 1,000-point mark. USF also had eight points and five assists from Jack Thompson while Marko Coudreau supplied seven points and five rebounds.

MSU was led by Quincy Anderson with 25 points, nine rebounds and three steals. He hit on 8-of-15 shots, including 3-of-4 from three-point range. Harrison Braudis had 16 points off the bench for MSU.

Scoring Summary



MSU opened the game 4-of-4 from the field, including threes by Tyrell Stuttley and Anderson, to build a 10-0 lead at the 17:36 mark. USF responded with a 6-2 run to cut the deficit to 12-5 with 15 minutes to play. Cartwright had four points in the run for USF.

Later, USF drew within, 18-16, Austin Slater, who had four points, four rebounds and three assists, scored at 11:58. After a three-ball from Cartwright, USF had a basket from Grinde to pull within a point at 26-25 with 7:01 left in the half. Then, a lay-up from Jake Kettner helped the Cougars take a 27-26 lead with 5:27 to play.

After Coudreau gave USF a 29-27 lead with a jumper, Cartwright dialed up a three for a 32-28 advantage at the 4:10 mark. After MSU tied it at 32, USF closed on a 6-3 run for the 38-35 lead at the break. By halftime, USF was 14-of-39 from the floor for 35.9 percent and only 4-of-17 from three-point range for 23.5 percent. MSU was 13-of-28 for 46.4 percent and 4-of-8 from three-point range.

Coming into the game, USF was 7-2 when leading at halftime, but unfortunately, MSU had the second half advantage as the Cougars struggled on the offensive end. In the second half, USF was just 11-of-33 from the field for 33.3 percent and made only 2-of-12 from three-point range. MSU, on the other hand, was 13-of-26 for 50 percent and hit 3-of-7 for 42.9 percent from three-point range. They also had a 13-to-7 advantage on free throws.

Early in the second half, USF opened up a 43-39 lead before MSU rallied to tie the game at 43 with 16:55 to play. And, shortly thereafter, MSU retook the lead on foul shots by Anderson (45-43). With a three from Braudis and two more Anderson foul shots, MSU moved to a 50-43 lead with 13:50 left to go.

USF battled back with a 9-3 run to draw within 53-52 after two foul shots by M. Cartwright. MSU answered with a driving lay-up from Kyreese Willingham (11:11). Then, MSU took a 62-56 lead after a pair of foul shots from Malik Willingham.

With 5:55 to play, Cartwright’s jumper cut the lead to 64-60. But as would be the case for most of the second half, every USF run was answered at the other end by MSU.

After Cartwright’s score, Malik Willingham hammered in a three for a 67-60 lead with 4:56 to play. MSU moved ahead by nine (69-60) and USF couldn’t drop the lead any farther than five points (69-64, 2:14; and 71-66, :45) thereafter as MSU captured the season series with its fourth win in five games against the Cougars.