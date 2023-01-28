Bemidji, Minn. (USF)– The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team returns home with a 2-0 weekend sweep following tonight’s, 76-75, overtime win over Bemidji State.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The 15-6 Cougars took on the 14-7 Beavers tonight coming away with a thrilling overtime win to stay atop of the South Division while moving up to third in the overall NSIC standings.

· Matt Cartwright dropped his second 40-point game of the season while sending the game into overtime with nine seconds remaining in regulation.

·

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Following Cartwrights 40-point game, Jake Kettner (12) and Jack Thompson (10) added a combined 22 points for the Coo.

· Cartwright led from the field, three point territory and the line tonight while going 13-27, 7-15 and 5-5.

· Zane Alm pulled down a career high 13 rebounds on the night followed by Cartwright with seven and Noah Puetz with six. Alm also led the Cougars with four blocks on the night before receiving his fifth personal foul.

· Kettner dished out five assists this evening with Kenji Scales adding four of his own.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls shot 28-77 from the field tonight while going 9-10 from the free throw line.

· USF forced BSU to 10 turnovers while picking up 12 points in the process.

· The Cougars saw 20 points come from their bench led by Jake Kettner and Connor Jackson.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action next weekend as they hit the road once against to take on Concordia – St. Paul and Minnesota State.