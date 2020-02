BROOKINGS, S.D. (USD) — No. 20/15 South Dakota women’s basketball captured the Summit League regular season championship outright with Saturday’s 77-67 victory over South Dakota State in front of 3,672 fans in Frost Arena.

“Today was a great game that was physical, competitive and really showcased a high level of basketball,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “It was a game where there were a ton of adjustments made throughout the game and our young ladies did a great job of playing together and with a ton of resiliency.