USF MBB HC Chris Johnson announces signings of Zane Alm and Lucas Healy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – University of Sioux Falls Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Johnson has announced the signings of Zane Alm, a 6-10 center from Mitchell, S.D., and Lucas Healy, a 6-0 guard from Hudson, Wisc., who will continue their academic and athletic careers at USF. The NCAA recruiting signing period opened on Wednesday, Nov. 11, which allowed student-athletes to sign with their respective programs.

“Zane (Alm) is a big who can affect the game on both ends. He is a very good shot blocker who also slides his feel really well. He keeps getting better every time we see him, he has shown the ability to score both inside and out,” said Johnson, who was NSIC Coach of the Year and led the 2019-20 Cougars team to a 22-8 record and the program’s first NSIC South Division title. “”Luke is a true point guard. He can score and distribute. He has a great feel for the game and fits very well with how we play on both ends. We are excited that he chose to be a part of the Coo family,” said Johnson.

Alm, the son of Corey and Monica Alm, has been a standout forward and center for the Mitchell High School team. Alm, who led South Dakota Class AA in blocked shots in 2019-20, was Mitchell’s defensive MVP that season. He averaged 9.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He hits 48 percent from the field and 62 percent at the foul line. Alm was a member of the Sanford Pentagon Schoolers Region team in 2019 and the national team in 2020.

At Mitchell High, he was a member of the Homecoming Royalty and named to the Honor Roll for four years. He has volunteered at LBW Elementary Carnival, served as Trinity Lutheran Harvest Feat, Little Kernel Basketball and helped at middle school basketball camps. His sister Taylin played volleyball at the University of Iowa. He also has two brothers, Tegan and Kaspen.

Healy, who is the son of Brian and Terri Healy, was a two-sport standout at Hudson HS in baseball and basketball. A point guard in basketball, he averaged 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Healy was a First Team All-Big Rivers Conference selection in 2019-20 when he was also named All-Region First Team and Associated Press Honorable Mention All-State. As a sophomore he was both honorable mention all-conference and all-region.

With a season to play, Healy has 800 career points and 150 rebounds with 125 assists, 75 steals and 20 blocked shots. He has knocked in 215-of-430 shots for 50 percent from the field. Of that total, he is 40-of-115 for 35 percent from three-point range. Additionally, he has made 150-of-190 free throws for 80 percent. At Hudson HS, he was a member of Student Council, Peer Helpers, Athletes Making Progress Club, Freed My Starting Children. A member of the Minnesota Fury club team, he plans to major in Pre-Med at USF.