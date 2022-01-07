USF MBB games with Mary and Mt. Marty canceled due to testing-protocols; USF WBB & U Mary will be held tonight

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
usf-university-of-sioux-falls-cougars-usf-cougars-usf-coos_241944530621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — The U-Mary and University of Sioux Falls Men’s basketball game set for 5:30 pm on Friday, Jan. 7 at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., has been canceled due to CoVID testing-related protocols. Following NSIC policy, the men’s basketball game is a “no contest” and will not be rescheduled. In addition, the USF Men’s game with Mount Marty on Sunday at 1 pm is also canceled due to CoVID protocols and will not be rescheduled.

The USF Women’s Basketball game with U-Mary for 7:30 pm tonight (Friday, Jan. 7) will remain on schedule at the Stewart Center. The USF Women’s Team will also play Mount Marty at 6 pm on Monday at the Stewart Center. Please follow usfcougars.com for additional info.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 