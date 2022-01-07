USF MBB games with Mary and Mt. Marty canceled due to testing-protocols; USF WBB & U Mary will be held tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — The U-Mary and University of Sioux Falls Men’s basketball game set for 5:30 pm on Friday, Jan. 7 at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., has been canceled due to CoVID testing-related protocols. Following NSIC policy, the men’s basketball game is a “no contest” and will not be rescheduled. In addition, the USF Men’s game with Mount Marty on Sunday at 1 pm is also canceled due to CoVID protocols and will not be rescheduled.

The USF Women’s Basketball game with U-Mary for 7:30 pm tonight (Friday, Jan. 7) will remain on schedule at the Stewart Center. The USF Women’s Team will also play Mount Marty at 6 pm on Monday at the Stewart Center. Please follow usfcougars.com for additional info.