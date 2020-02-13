1  of  181
USF leads after day one at NSIC Swimming and Diving Championships

Sports

by: NSIC

BISMARCK, N.D.  – The 2020 NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships got underway with four event finals taking place on Wednesday night from the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center in Bismarck, North Dakota. Sioux Falls leads after day one with 191 team points and holds a 42 point lead over the defending champs of St. Cloud State (149). Two NSIC records were set in the four finals that took place on day one.

The top three finalists in each individual event and top two finalists in each relay event will be recognized as NSIC All-Conference during the meet.

St. Cloud State’s Chelsea Gehrke won the 50 freestyle for the second year in a row.  She swam a NCAA “B” cut time of 23.39 to win the event as the Huskies placed three in the top four of the race.  

In the 200 individual medley it was Sioux Falls Lizzy Spaans winning in a time of 2:05.47. The Cougars took first and third in the event. 

The first record of the championship fell when Augustana’s Taylor Beagle finished the 1000 yard freestyle in a NCAA “B” cut time of 10:10.65.  This broke the 2014 record of 10:11.15 held by Lindenwood’s Alexia McGillivray.  Beagle finished second in the 1000 yard freestyle a year ago as she shaved nearly ten seconds off her time from a year ago.

In the 200-medley relay both St. Cloud State and Sioux Falls earned All-NSIC honors for finishing first and second. SCSU won the event with an NSIC record time of 1:42.45 while USF came in with a time of 1:43.02.  The Huskies team of Marena Kouba, Alexis Burroughs, Kasey Milstroh, Chelsea Gehrke broke the 2019 MSU record by nearly a second.  

The NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships continue through Saturday, Feb. 15. Eight NSIC teams compete over four days for the NSIC Championship.

Thursday’s trial sessions will begin at 10 a.m. with the finals set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday will have the 200 freestyle relay, the 400 IM, the 100 butterfly, the 200 freestyle, the one-meter diving competition and the 400 medley relay.

A Swimmer of the Year, Diver of the Year, Freshman of Year, Swim Coach of the Year and Dive Coach of the Year will also be voted on by the coaches during the event. Finally, at the conclusion of the meet, the swimmer with the most points will be named the NSIC Swimmer of the Meet and the diver with the most points will be named NSIC Diver of the Meet.

For more information on the NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships, including daily schedules, ticket prices and links to results, visit the championship website at www.NorthernSun.org/NSICSD.

Day 1 All-Conference Performers 
Women 1000 Yard Freestyle
  NSIC Record: R 10:11.15  2014      Alecia McGillivray, LU
  1 Beagle, Taylor   21 Augustana        10:24.50   10:10.65RBSTD   
  2 Lee, Andrea B    20 UMary            10:42.95   10:12.69 BSTD   
  3 Miller, Emma M   22 Augustana        10:47.33   10:17.08 BSTD 
Women 200 Yard IM
  NSIC Record: R 1:59.57  2019      Hannah Kastigar, NSU
  1 Spaans, Lizzy J  19 Sioux Falls       2:06.84    2:05.47        
  2 Streiff, Katie   20 Minnesota State   2:08.95    2:07.88        
  3 Kennedy, Makenz  18 Sioux Falls       2:07.67    2:08.13
Women 50 Yard Freestyle
  NSIC Record: R 22.93  2019      Chelsea Gehrke, SCSU
  1 Gehrke, Chelsea  21 St. Cloud St-MN     23.75      23.39 BSTD   
  2 Krahn, Jenna R   21 Sioux Falls-SD      24.04      23.47 BSTD   
  3 Milstroh, Kasey  21 St. Cloud St-MN     23.78      23.48 BSTD 
 Event 4  Women 200 Yard Medley Relay
  NSIC Record: R 1:43.33  2019      Minnesota State, Minnesota State
                          B. Miles, L. Borgenheimer, K. Streiff, M. Knier
  1 St. Cloud St-MN  'A'          1:45.15    1:42.45RPROV   
     1) Kouba, Marena L 20            2) Burroughs, Alexis M 20       
     3) Milstroh, Kasey L 21          4) Gehrke, Chelsea L 21         
  2 Sioux Falls-SD  'A'           1:43.02    1:43.61        
     1) Spaans, Lizzy J 19            2) Kasch, Chantal 21            
     3) Johnson, Ella 19              4) Krahn, Jenna R 21

Team Scores Day 1

1. Sioux Falls 191
2. St. Cloud State  149
3. Minnesota State 131
4. Augustana 126
5. University of Mary 92
6. MSU Moorhead55
7. Northern State  16
8. SMSU15

 #NSICSD

