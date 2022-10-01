SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — USF held off a late comeback from Augustana on Saturday as the Cougars picked up a 31-24 win, to keep the key at USF.

Augustana made a great comeback, but @USFCooFootball holds on for the win! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/sdQ5s2MFam — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 1, 2022

With just over ten minutes to play in the game, the University of Sioux Falls led 24-10 and they were feeling comfortable about where they sat in the contest.

The Cougars felt even more satisfied in the contest on the next play, as Thuro Reisdorfer went 58 yards for a touchdown.

USF led 31-10 with 10:01 to play.

Thuro Reisdorfer to the house on a 58 yard touchdown, big answer for @USFCooFootball



10:00 4Q: USF 31, Augustana 10 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/nbnZG6SB4V — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 1, 2022

The Vikings now faced their largest deficit of the season and they had little time to overcome the USF lead.

Augustana would give it their best shot though as they went on a five play, 77-yard drive that took less than two minutes and ended with a touchdown pass from Casey Bauman to Devon Jones.

Augustana takes just 1:51 off the clock to answer and stay within two scores!@AugieFB trails 31-17



Watch here: https://t.co/ZPMCIBC5ri pic.twitter.com/Hm3gBK3Zx2 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 1, 2022

Augie now trailed by 14 again, with eight minutes to play.

After coming up with a stop, the Augustana offense came right back on the field and went to work. A seven play drive would take two minutes off the clock and put the Vikings back in the endzone.

Bauman to Isiah Huber for the touchdown!@AugieFB back within 7 at 31-24! @KELOSports



Great replay angle here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/j3vT8SQvrr — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 1, 2022

USF would attempt to run the clock, but Augustana would use their three timeouts and force a punt, giving the Vikings one last drive to potentially tie the game.

A USF penalty and a couple of first downs would give Augie some life, as they marched past midfield, but a holding penalty would back them up and face them with 1st down and twenty yards to go.

This was something the Vikings couldn’t overcome.

The play that featured the hold says Bauman hit. It was a legal hit, but a hand landing on his left arm sent him to the sideline with a lower left arm injury.

Thomas Scholten stepped in and would have to face a fourth and 16 on his third play under center.

Scholten attempted a pass to Logan Uttecht, but it was broken up by USF’s Cody Jantzen who sealed the win for the Cougars.

Photo from Tanner Castora

STATS

USF was led on offense by three players who each had impact games.

Quarterback Adam Mullen was 17-27 passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns. His top target was Ethan Wittenburg who hauled in seven receptions for 134 yards and a score.

The biggest performance may have come from Thuro Reisdorfer as he rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other side of the field, Casey Bauman was 18-33 passing for 284 yards and three scores. He added 25 yards on the ground.

Tate Johnson, the backup running back, tallied a team high 52 yards rushing, though he’d leave with an injury in the first half. He was unable to return.

Logan Uttecht, Jack Fisher and Devon Jones each hauled in four catches. Uttecht tallied 87 yards, while Fisher racked up 73, and Jones 38. Fisher and Jones each added touchdowns.

USF (5-0) is the lone unbeaten team in the Northern Sun Conference. The Cougars will host SMSU next Saturday at 1 p.m.

Augustana (4-1) will hit the road again next weekend when they travel to Fayette, Iowa to play Upper Iowa. That game is set for a 3 p.m. kick-off.