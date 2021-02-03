USF Head Football Coach Jon Anderson announces 2021 signing class

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Head Football Coach Jon Anderson announced today that 41 student-athletes have signed to play football with the Cougars and will enroll at USF for classes in 2021.

The USF class is one that includes a strong influx of area talent along with several standouts from the region and across the nation. The class includes six mid-year transfers (three offensive linemen, one linebacker, two defensive backs) and 35 incoming freshmen (one quarterback, four running backs, one tight end, five wide receivers, eight offensive linemen, seven defensive linemen, three linebackers, six defensive backs, and one punter/kicker).

According to Anderson, the class exudes high character, strong academic backgrounds and is a highly motivated group that has the potential to impact a tradition-rich USF program where “Winners win.”

“I am very excited to welcome the Class of 2021 to the Coo Family. As a group, this class adds talent to our roster and we look forward to seeing them compete on the field for the University of Sioux Falls,” said Anderson, who has directed USF to NCAA DII Playoff appearances in two of his three seasons when USF has a 24-11 record.

“This group of signees is talented, dedicated and will fit in well with our campus. Recruiting is a group effort and I would like to thank our campus community for their help and engagement in the Class of 2021. Countless hours from our partners in Admissions, Financial Aid, Athletics and Faculty have helped shape this into a class to watch in the future,” said Anderson. “It’s a challenge to recruit during a pandemic but the help and support from so many made it possible. We searched long and hard for the right type of people to join our program and believe this group of players will continue the “Winners Win” tradition of USF Football. I would like to also thank the football staff for their efforts and dedication to recruiting this class,” added Anderson, who directed USF to the playoffs in 2019 (8-4) and its 26th straight winning season – the fourth best mark across all divisions.

Class of 2021 – List of Signees

Dominic Avant, 6-4, 330, OL, Sierra Vista, AZ/Buena HS

Ethan Bachmann, 6-4, 185, Fr., WR, Chaska, MN/Chaska HS

Isaac Benoit, 5-9, 175, Fr., RB, Sierra Vista, AZ/Buena HS

Hunter Brackee, 6-4, 285, Fr., OL, Chaska, MN/Chaska HS

Diamonte Bright, 6-2, 170, Fr., DB, Mesa, AZ/Desert Ridge HS

Cayden Camacho, 6-1, 170, Fr., DB, Chandler, AZ/Basha HS

Drew Conte, 6-2, 280, Fr., OL, Annandale, MN/Annandale HS

Colton Douglas, 6-4, 210, Fr., DL, Byron, MN/Byron HS

Jared Dexter, 6-4, 290, Jr., OL, Brentwood, CA/Laney College

Garrett Everitt, 6-4, 250, Fr., DL, Westminster, CO/Faith Christian Academy

Logan Flanagan, 6-5, 185, Fr., WR, Dubuque, IA/Dubuque Senior HS

Gunnar Gehring, 6-3, 260, Fr., DL, Pierre, SD/ Pierre T.F. Riggs HS

Matt Grzybowski, 5-9, 190, Fr., RB, Green Bay, WS/Bay Port HS

Seamus Hall, 6-2, 195, Fr., P/K, Walla Walla, WA/Walla Walla HS

Andrew Hanzal, 6-1, 170, Fr., WR, Chandler, AZ/Valley Christian HS

Jayden Harrington, 5-11, 175, Fr., DB, Buckeye, AZ/Verrado HS

Tristan Hoppe, 6-2, 225, Fr., LB, Dassel, MN/Hutchinson HS

Mohamed Ibrahim, 5-10, 185, Fr., DB, Colton, SD/Tri-Valley HS/Wayne State College

Donaven Johnson, 6-1, 205, Fr., LB, Rochester, MN/Century HS

Jarome Jackson, 6-3, 250, Fr., OL, Primghar, IA/South O’Brien HS

Matthew Kjeldgaard, 6-2, 295, Redshirt So., OL, Oakdale, CA/Fresno State

Joe Kohlbeck, 6-5, 250, Fr., OL, Savage,MN/Prior Lake HS

Jason LaGrange, 6-4, 285, Fr., OL, Prior Lake, MN/Prior Lake HS

Joshua Lanasa, 6-5, 280, Sr., OL, Escanaba, MI/Minnesota Crookston

Mason Martinson, 6-4, 220, Fr., WR, New Glarus, WS/New Glarus-Monticello HS

Cain McWilliams, 5-9, 165, Fr., RB, Dubuque, IA/Dubuque Senior HS

Jaxon Muma, 6-0, 175, Fr., DB, Lone Tree, CO/Legend HS

Caden Nelson, 6-1, 200, Fr., LB, Oakland, NE/Oakland-Craig HS

Kaden Oleson, 6-5, 213, Fr., DL, Amherst, WS/Amherst HS

Jack Olson, 6-3, 265, Fr., DT, Foreston, MN/Milaca HS

Ben Pederson, 6-5, 285, Fr., OL, Mason City, IA/Mason City HS

Lee Pitts, 5-11, 190, Grad., DB, Agoura Hills, CA/Azusa Pacific

Brian Radish, 6-2, 228, Fr., DL, Muskego, WS/Muskego HS

Ashaun Roach-Valandra, 6-2, 255, Fr., OL, Rosebud, SD/Dell Rapids St. Marys

Eddie Saidat, 6-2, 230, Fr., TE, Clive, IA/Waukee HS

Elijah Sanders, 5-10, 175, Fr., WR, Phoenix, AZ/Ironwood HS

Jack Scales, 5-11, 180, Fr., DB, Sugar Grove, IL/Marmion Academy

Eli Schlangen, 6-1, 170, Fr., DB, Two Harbors, MN/Two Harbors HS

Tyler Schuster, 6-2, 195, Fr., QB, Blaine, MN/Blaine HS

Ty’Rese Washington, 6-2, 200, Jr., LB, Columbia, SC/Richard HS/West Hills CC

Gavin Wysong, 5-8, 185, Fr., RB, Beaver Creek, MN/Hills-Beaver Creek HS