USF Head Football Coach Jon Anderson announces 2021 signing class

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Head Football Coach Jon Anderson announced today that 41 student-athletes have signed to play football with the Cougars and will enroll at USF for classes in 2021.
The USF class is one that includes a strong influx of area talent along with several standouts from the region and across the nation. The class includes six mid-year transfers (three offensive linemen, one linebacker, two defensive backs) and 35 incoming freshmen (one quarterback, four running backs, one tight end, five wide receivers, eight offensive linemen, seven defensive linemen, three linebackers, six defensive backs, and one punter/kicker).
According to Anderson, the class exudes high character, strong academic backgrounds and is a highly motivated group that has the potential to impact a tradition-rich USF program where “Winners win.”
“I am very excited to welcome the Class of 2021 to the Coo Family. As a group, this class adds talent to our roster and we look forward to seeing them compete on the field for the University of Sioux Falls,” said Anderson, who has directed USF to NCAA DII Playoff appearances in two of his three seasons when USF has a 24-11 record.
“This group of signees is talented, dedicated and will fit in well with our campus. Recruiting is a group effort and I would like to thank our campus community for their help and engagement in the Class of 2021. Countless hours from our partners in Admissions, Financial Aid, Athletics and Faculty have helped shape this into a class to watch in the future,” said Anderson. “It’s a challenge to recruit during a pandemic but the help and support from so many made it possible. We searched long and hard for the right type of people to join our program and believe this group of players will continue the “Winners Win” tradition of USF Football. I would like to also thank the football staff for their efforts and dedication to recruiting this class,” added Anderson, who directed USF to the playoffs in 2019 (8-4) and its 26th straight winning season – the fourth best mark across all divisions.
Class of 2021 – List of Signees
Dominic Avant, 6-4, 330, OL, Sierra Vista, AZ/Buena HS
Ethan Bachmann, 6-4, 185, Fr., WR, Chaska, MN/Chaska HS
Isaac Benoit, 5-9, 175, Fr., RB, Sierra Vista, AZ/Buena HS
Hunter Brackee, 6-4, 285, Fr., OL, Chaska, MN/Chaska HS
Diamonte Bright, 6-2, 170, Fr., DB, Mesa, AZ/Desert Ridge HS
Cayden Camacho, 6-1, 170, Fr., DB, Chandler, AZ/Basha HS
Drew Conte, 6-2, 280, Fr., OL, Annandale, MN/Annandale HS
Colton Douglas, 6-4, 210, Fr., DL, Byron, MN/Byron HS
Jared Dexter, 6-4, 290, Jr., OL, Brentwood, CA/Laney College
Garrett Everitt, 6-4, 250, Fr., DL, Westminster, CO/Faith Christian Academy
Logan Flanagan, 6-5, 185, Fr., WR, Dubuque, IA/Dubuque Senior HS
Gunnar Gehring, 6-3, 260, Fr., DL, Pierre, SD/ Pierre T.F. Riggs HS
Matt Grzybowski, 5-9, 190, Fr., RB, Green Bay, WS/Bay Port HS
Seamus Hall, 6-2, 195, Fr., P/K, Walla Walla, WA/Walla Walla HS
Andrew Hanzal, 6-1, 170, Fr., WR, Chandler, AZ/Valley Christian HS
Jayden Harrington, 5-11, 175, Fr., DB, Buckeye, AZ/Verrado HS
Tristan Hoppe, 6-2, 225, Fr., LB, Dassel, MN/Hutchinson HS
Mohamed Ibrahim, 5-10, 185, Fr., DB, Colton, SD/Tri-Valley HS/Wayne State College
Donaven Johnson, 6-1, 205, Fr., LB, Rochester, MN/Century HS
Jarome Jackson, 6-3, 250, Fr., OL, Primghar, IA/South O’Brien HS
Matthew Kjeldgaard, 6-2, 295, Redshirt So., OL, Oakdale, CA/Fresno State
Joe Kohlbeck, 6-5, 250, Fr., OL, Savage,MN/Prior Lake HS
Jason LaGrange, 6-4, 285, Fr., OL, Prior Lake, MN/Prior Lake HS
Joshua Lanasa, 6-5, 280, Sr., OL, Escanaba, MI/Minnesota Crookston
Mason Martinson, 6-4, 220, Fr., WR, New Glarus, WS/New Glarus-Monticello HS
Cain McWilliams, 5-9, 165, Fr., RB, Dubuque, IA/Dubuque Senior HS
Jaxon Muma, 6-0, 175, Fr., DB, Lone Tree, CO/Legend HS
Caden Nelson, 6-1, 200, Fr., LB, Oakland, NE/Oakland-Craig HS
Kaden Oleson, 6-5, 213, Fr., DL, Amherst, WS/Amherst HS
Jack Olson, 6-3, 265, Fr., DT, Foreston, MN/Milaca HS
Ben Pederson, 6-5, 285, Fr., OL, Mason City, IA/Mason City HS
Lee Pitts, 5-11, 190, Grad., DB, Agoura Hills, CA/Azusa Pacific
Brian Radish, 6-2, 228, Fr., DL, Muskego, WS/Muskego HS
Ashaun Roach-Valandra, 6-2, 255, Fr., OL, Rosebud, SD/Dell Rapids St. Marys
Eddie Saidat, 6-2, 230, Fr., TE, Clive, IA/Waukee HS
Elijah Sanders, 5-10, 175, Fr., WR, Phoenix, AZ/Ironwood HS
Jack Scales, 5-11, 180, Fr., DB, Sugar Grove, IL/Marmion Academy
Eli Schlangen, 6-1, 170, Fr., DB, Two Harbors, MN/Two Harbors HS
Tyler Schuster, 6-2, 195, Fr., QB, Blaine, MN/Blaine HS
Ty’Rese Washington, 6-2, 200, Jr., LB, Columbia, SC/Richard HS/West Hills CC
Gavin Wysong, 5-8, 185, Fr., RB, Beaver Creek, MN/Hills-Beaver Creek HS