SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls Director of Athletics Pam Gohl and head football coach Jim Glogowski are proud to announce that the Cougars have signed a one-year deal to hit the road to take on Pittsburg State this upcoming fall.

USF will travel down to Pitt State for their homecoming game set on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg, Kansas.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to face off against another well-respected DII opponent,” stated Gohl. “Their homecoming should be an electric environment as well as a great opportunity for both our programs to see competition outside our perspective conferences. We appreciate Jim Johnson (PSU AD) and head coach Brian Wright for collaborating with us to provide a competitive opportunity for both our student-athletes.”

Following the announcement from Upper Iowa University that they will be leaving the NSIC follow the 22-23 season, it has opened up week nine of the Cougars 2023 schedule.

This will be the first match-up between the two teams. The Gorillas posted a 12-1 record in 2022 with their only loss coming in the second round of the NCAA DII Playoffs to Ferris State. Pitt State went 11-0 in the regular season while capturing the 2022 MIAA Championship. They earned the No. 3 seed in NCAA DII Super Region Three all while advancing to the second round of the national playoffs.

USF finished the 2022 season with an 8-3 record and their 28th consecutive winning season. The Cougars have qualified for the NCAA DII Playoffs four times since 2015 while registering back-to-back 8-3 seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Sioux Falls will release its full 2023 football schedule, with start times and promotional days later this spring.