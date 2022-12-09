SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — University of Sioux Falls Athletic Director Pam Gohl officially announced today that Jim Glogowski has been named the 22nd head football coach at the University of Sioux Falls.

“We are thrilled to have Jim Glogowski become the next USF head football coach,” said Athletic Director Pam Gohl. “Coach Glogowski brings a wealth of experience and expertise to USF and his passion and drive for excellence in the NSIC will continue here at Sioux Falls. He knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level as well as in the NSIC. Coach Glogowski leaves an impression with any group he meets and cares about his players and staff on and off the field. Furthermore, he has a way of holding expectations high, but also building camaraderie in the pursuit of lofty goals. He’s a man of faith and servant leadership that we know will do great things here. Coach Glo has the skills and traits we are looking for here at USF and we are excited to welcome Jim and his family to the Cougar family.”

Glogowski joins the Cougars after spending seven seasons with the Minnesota State University Mavericks as associate head coach and defensive coordinator. Coach Glogowski helped lead the Mavericks to a record of 64-14 with a conference record of 56-10. He assisted the Mavericks to four NSIC championships with three consecutive 11-0 conference seasons. Glogowski has taken his team to the NCAA DII playoffs four times out of his six years at Mankato.

During his time at Minnesota State, Glogowski produced 45 NSIC All-Conference performers and seven honorable mention athletes along with the 2019 NSIC Newcomer of the Year. In 2019, Coach Glogowski was named the NSIC Assistant Football Coach of the Year following a 14-1 season and an appearance in the NCAA DII Football Championship.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be named the next head football coach at the University of Sioux Falls,” said Head Coach Jim Glogowski. “My wife, Kate, and I, along with our family, are truly excited to join the USF family. I would like to recognize Dr. Brett Bradfield and Pam Gohl for their efforts throughout this process. We really appreciate how welcoming the entire USF community has been and I can’t wait to get started!”

Prior to Minnesota State, Glogowski served as the head football coach at Simpson College, a DIII in Indianola, Iowa, from 2007 to 2016. Glogowski led the Storm to 37 wins, including a pair of second-place finishes in the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Coach Glogowski also served as an assistant football coach at his alma mater, the University of South Dakota, from 2004 to 2007. He helped lead the Coyotes to a 33-13 record along with a DII playoff appearance in 2006.

From 2001 to 2003, Glogowski served as an assistant football coach at Allegheny College, a DIII in Meadville, Pennsylvania. In 2003, Glogowski earned the Sam Timer Award for “the commitment to excellence” and “the dedication of holding themselves and the people around them to a higher standard.” He led his team to the NCAA DIII playoffs as well as earning the 2003 North Coast Athletic Conference Championship title.

Glogowski also served as Clarion University’s linebackers coach and special teams coordinator in 2000. Additionally, he spent one season at Augustana as a graduate assistant coach in 1997.

Prior to his coaching career, Glogowski was a four-year starter at the University of South Dakota where he spent two seasons as a strong safety and two seasons as an outside linebacker. In 1995, Glogowski was named a team captain for the Coyotes and earned both MVP and All-American honors. He was named to the North Central Conference first team and was awarded Most Outstanding USD Male Athlete and Most Inspirational Player. Glogowski was inducted into the Coyote Hall of Fame in 2013 for his athletic achievements.

“USF’s football program has long had a rich tradition of extraordinary success both on and off the field that is indicative of the seamless alignment that co-curricular activities at the University have with our core mission of academic excellence and faith formation,” said President Brett Bradfield. “We know that Coach Glogowski embraces this commitment to excellence in all facets of leading our program into the future and are delighted to have him and his family as part of our USF community.”

Glogowski graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in health & physical education. Jim and his wife, Kate, are the parents of Jacob, Madeline, Benjamin and Samantha.