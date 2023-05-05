SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls announced earlier today that the football Spring Preview scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, May 6, has been canceled due to the predicted incoming weather.

Sioux Falls will open up their 2023 season on Thursday, August 31 as they host Minnesota State for their season opener. Kickoff is slated for 6:00pm with gates scheduled to open an hour before kickoff.

Season ticket renewals are still open until Wednesday, June 14 of which season tickets will then be open to the public. Single game tickets will be released at a later date.