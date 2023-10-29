Sioux Falls, S.D. (USF) -– The University of Sioux Falls Soccer team lost today 3-1 to Minot State. The game took place at Bob Young Field at the USF Sports Complex and afterwards USF Soccer honored 5 seniors for their contributions to the program.

Minot’s Rebecca Storr got the scoring going early by scoring in the 12th minute. Then the Beavers were able to add on two more with Maria Pacheco Martinez scoring in the 35th minute and Iliana Rivera notching a goal in the 55th minute. The Coo got on the board in the 64th minute when Mariah Siem put a header in the back of the net off of an assist from Hannah Welch .

Caroline Titze got the start in goal for USF and made 12 saves on 15 shots on goal. Alivia Tindall was, once again, the only Cougar to go all 90 minutes.

This match moves the Cougars to 3-11-2 on the season. The Coo will be back in action Thursday November 2 in Sioux Falls, SD. USF will take on Concordia St. Paul starting at 7:00PM. This game will take place at Bob Young Field at the USF Sports Complex.