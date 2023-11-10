ST. PAUL, MN (USF) – Cougar Volleyball fell 25-17, 25-20 and 25-13 in three sets to #4 Concordia-St. Paul tonight moving to 12-14 on the season and 8-9 in the NSIC.
USF struggled tonight with just 24 kills on 94 attacks. Sadie Voss led the team with seven on the night followed by Jordyn Hamm and Courtney Holsteen each with five.
Elise Gillen recorded 22 assists on the evening along with two service aces, seven digs and two assisted blocks. Hamm had the Cougars lone solo block, but added two assisted blocks along Holsteen while Jordan Kuper assisted on three blocks.
The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow afternoon as they host Winona State in their final regular season matchup of the season. First serve is scheduled for 2pm at the Stewart Center located on the campus of the University of Sioux Falls.