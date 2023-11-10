ST. PAUL, MN (USF) – Cougar Volleyball fell 25-17, 25-20 and 25-13 in three sets to #4 Concordia-St. Paul tonight moving to 12-14 on the season and 8-9 in the NSIC.

USF struggled tonight with just 24 kills on 94 attacks. Sadie Voss led the team with seven on the night followed by Jordyn Hamm and Courtney Holsteen each with five.