SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of Sioux Falls Football team improved to 2-0 with a dominant 34-0 shutout of Minot State in their home opener.

Thuro Reisdorfer capped off the Cougars opening drive with one of his two rushing touchdowns to put USF up 7-0. He’d finish with 147 yards rushing on 27 attempts in the game.

After extending their lead to 10-0, the USF offense struck again, as Dylan Rudningen raced around and past the Beaver defense on his way in for the Cougars second touchdown of the quarter to make it 17-0.

They’d add a field goal in the 2nd quarter to take a 20-0 lead into halftime.

Then the second half was more of the same, as USF found the end zone two more times en route to the 34-0 victory.

USF’s defense was equally dominant. They recorded 6 sacks on the day and limited Minot State to just 88 total yards. The Cougars have now recorded 14 sacks between their first two games.

USF will be back in action on September 17th as they hit the road to take on Concordia-St. Paul.