SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF)- After a 5-4 (1-2 NSIC) start, the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team continues a three-game conference home stand as the Cougars host Upper Iowa (7-1, 2-1 NSIC) in a South Division battle Friday at 5:30 pm before meeting Winona State (6-2, 2-1 NSIC) on Saturday at 3:30 pm at the Stewart Center. USF match up with Winona State is also a South Division game.

USF would go on to defeat Winona State by a final of 71-57.