SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – The Augustana football team is the NSIC Champion. For the first time in 62 years, the Vikings are the overall champions of any conference in football. Augustana captured the championship Saturday with a 55-0 rout of Southwest Minnesota State in Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

Up Next? The NCAA Division II Football Playoffs with the selection show slated for 4 p.m. on Sunday. The show can be viewed on NCAA.com.