SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls did battle this past Saturday looking to secure the Key to the city.

“It’s Division II football at its finest. It’s two traditionally strong programs, it’s two good fan bases, it’s not a far road trip for either group, right? So, it’s a great atmosphere, the city supports it and I said all week all long we are blessed and thankful to be a part of it,” USF Head Coach Jon Anderson said.

After a late second quarter Thuro Reisdorfer score, the Coo would take a 14-7 lead into the break. Although Augie would ack on two touchdowns in the final 8 minutes, this 58-yard early fouth quarter touchdown run by the senior would prove to be the difference.

“He’s a beast. I mean, they have a really good run defense and that wasn’t going to stop him. I mean he had a great game, obviously the first half was a little bit slow but then he broke out in the second half and it was just awesome to see. I love seeing that guy succeed,” USF quarterback Adam Mullen stated. “He’s such a hard worker, he’s so humble and he’s a great leader for our offense.”

Reisdorfer would finish with 134 yards and two touchdowns, but the story of Saturday cant be told without mentioning the defensive line who would finish the day with seven total sacks.

“Very seldom did a quarterback get his feet set and throw without being harassed. That was a critical part of that, our defense line does a outstanding job. We play 10 or 11 of those guys, they’rer all capable of doing that. It allows us to play fast in the back end where we don’t have to flood zones and guard very long. So, they did a great job making it uncomfortable for the opposing quarterback,” Anderson remarked.

The Coo will be back in action this coming Saturday at home against SMSU, while Augustana will hit the road for an away matchup against Upper Iowa.