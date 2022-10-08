SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of Sioux Falls Football team came out of the gates on fire, scoring 28 points in the opening quarter as they cruised past Southwest Minnesota State, 35-14 on Saturday.

Thuro Reisdorfer and Landon Freeman were the story of the game. Each tallied two touchdowns on the ground, and each surpassed the 100 yard rushing mark. Reisdorfer finished with 126 yards, while Freeman led the way with 136.

Carter Slykhuis got the scoring started as he hauled in a 22 yard touchdown on the Cougars opening drive. He finished with 3 catches for 78 yards and the score on the day.

SMSU couldn’t get anything going after a promising opening drive ended with a missed field goal.

The Mustangs got on the board early in the 2nd quarter as backup quarterback, John Romero, who came in after starter Justus McComb left in the game due to injury, ran it in from 3 yards out to cut the Cougar lead to 21.

But on the very first play of the ensuing drive, Landon Freeman busted out a 75 yard touchdown that put any hopes of a comeback to rest as the Cougars went back up 35-7.

With the win, USF improves to 6-0 on the year, clinching a winning record for the 28th straight season.

The Cougars will head out onto the road next week when they visit U-Mary.