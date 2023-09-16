DULUTH, Minn. (KELO) — The USF football team suffered a 42-34 setback at Minnesota Duluth Saturday afternoon.

After the Bulldogs raced out to a 14-0 lead, the Cougars scored twice early in the second quarter to knot the game at 14. The hosts scored the next three touchdowns to take a 35-14 advantage. The Coo responded with two TDs 65 apart to begin the fourth quarter but eight points was the closest USF pulled.

Camden Dean was 23-for-30 for 190 yards through the air. He also rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Rudningen also tallied a pair of scores on the ground.

The Cougars are scheduled to host Minot State next Saturday.