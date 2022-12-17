SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team hosted the Concordia – St. Paul Golden Bears tonight as the Cougars came away with a booming 100-66 victory.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars opened tonight’s game strong and never looked backed.

· Sioux Falls led the entirety of tonight’s match-up with their largest lead being by 36 points.

· Matt Cartwright and Noah Puetz continued to have a hot hand for the Coo tonight with Kenji Scales not too far behind.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Cartwright dropped 33 points on the night going 12-14 from the field, 7-8 from beyond the arch and 2-2 from the line.

· Puetz added 19 points of his own while Scales added 15 off the bench.

· Austin Olson and Trent Lippoldt each pulled down six rebound for the Cougars tonight while combining for 15 points off the bench as well.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 34-64 from the field and 17-35 from three point territory all while going 15-16 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 36 rebounds on the night with 27 coming from the defensive side of the ball.

· USF saw 41 of their 100 points come from their bench while forcing 22 points off of CSP turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action follow the break as they host Southwest Minnesota State on December 31st. The women’s game is slated for 1:00 p.m. with the men’s game to follow at 3:00 p.m.