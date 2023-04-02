Norfolk, NE. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls Baseball team lost to Minnesota Crookston today 13-0.

WHAT HAPPENED

· Crookston jumped on the Cougars early scoring 4 runs in the 1st and 3 runs in the 2nd inning.

· Crookston outhit USF 14-5.

· USF takes the series overall after winning both games yesterday.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Tyler Cate , Noah Christenson , Dane Small , Brady Klehr , and David Swanson had hits for USF.

· Jack Gray recorded 3 strikeouts in 3 innings of work.

· Four Cougar pitchers combined to strikeout 6 batters.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action Tuesday April 4th. They take on the University of Mary in a doubleheader starting 1:30PM.

