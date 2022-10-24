SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Division II Regional Ranking has been released for the 2022 season.

The NCAA releases the top ten in each region, but the first week is sorted alphabetically, as opposed to being ranked via team.

Courtesy: NCAA

Both Augustana and USF have earned a spot in the rankings.

Four other Northern Sun Conference teams made the cut, including Bemidji State, Minnesota State, Wayne State and Winona State.

The second rankings will be released next week and that will have the teams laid out in order of ranking.

The top eight teams of the ten that are ranked, will reach the NCAA Division II Playoffs.