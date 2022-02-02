SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Head Football Coach Jon Anderson announced today (Wednesday, Feb. 2) another standout signing class as 19 student-athletes have signed with the Cougars and will continue their academic and athletic careers at USF in 2022.

With a program brand of “Winners Win,” the fruits of labor for Anderson and his staff is borne out again with the 2022 class. This signing class of 17 freshman and two-mid-year transfers is one that features team and conference MVPs, outstanding leaders, and student-athletes with a commitment to excellence in competition and the classroom while holding to an unbending commitment to public service.

“Our recruiting philosophy at USF is all about finding student-athletes who are the right fit for our program as people, students and players. We feel this group checks every box that we look for and will add to our strong culture we have already built in our locker room,” said Anderson, who has directed USF to NCAA DII Playoff appearances in 2017 and 2019, a record of 32-14 with an NSIC South Division title in 2021 when USF finished 8-3.

In putting together this class of talented signees, Anderson was appreciative of the work of not only his staff but the commitment and support across the USF campus.

“Our coaching staff has put in long hours to make sure we could improve our program with this 2022 recruiting class and I would like to thank them for all of their hard work. We also could not be successful recruiting without the help of our faculty, admissions and financial aid representatives, and athletic staff. It truly is a group effort to share the great opportunities on and off the field we have here at USF. This class makes us better now and in the future as I’m looking forward to seeing these players grow and develop during their careers,” added Anderson, who directed USF to its 27th straight winning season – the fourth best mark across all divisions – in 2021.

Class of 2022 – List of Signees

Thade Breuer, 6-2, 175, Safety, Eau Claire, Wisc./Eau Claire Memorial

Jacob Emslander, 6-4, 220, Tight End, Blaine, Minn./Blaine HS

Garret Hoffman, 5-11, 180, Cornerback, Sioux Falls, S.D./Washington HS

Dillon Jones, 6-4, 220, Defensive End, Phoenix, Ariz./Notre Dame Preparatory

Chase Kelly, 6-0, 285, Defensive Tackle, Henry, S.D./Florence/Henry HS

Caden Maas, 6-5, 290, Offensive Line, Watertown, Wisc./Watertown HS

Alex Macksam, 6-4, 250, Defensive Tackle, Germantown, Wisc./Germantown HS

Tyree Nave, 6-0, 200, Running Back, Sioux Falls, S.D./Roosevelt HS

Armando Nieves, 6-6 ½, 290, Offensive Line, Phoenix, Ariz./Paradise Valley HS

Mason Pawelko, 6-3, 185, Safety, Geneva, Ill./Geneva HS

Noah Robertson, 6-4, 205, Tight End, Sioux Falls, S.D./Washington HS

Joseph Sapp III, 5-11, 170, Cornerback, Sacramento, Calif./Inderkum HS/Butte College

Ethan Schwab, 6-2, 290, Defensive Tackle, Willmar, Minn./Willmar HS

Michael Stenbroten, 6-2, 210, Linebacker, Lake Mills, Wisc./Lake Mills HS

Tyler Uken, 6-9, 290, Offensive Line, Mahomet, Ill./Mahomet-Seymour HS

Ethan Wittenburg, Wide Receiver, 6-1, 205, Franklin, Wisc./Franklin HS/Winona State

Tyrique Williams, 6-3, 175, Cornerback, Victoria, Minn./Chanhassen HS

Dahlton Wood, 6-7, 220, Tight End, Stockville, Neb./Cambridge HS

Ryan Ziegelbauer, 6-3, 285, Offensive Line, Hartford, Wisc./Hartford Union HS

Bios of signees

Thade Breuer, 6-2, 175, Safety, Eau Claire, Wisc./Eau Claire Memorial

Notes: Breuer is a standout in football and baseball from Eau Claire Memorial HS. In football, he earned Honorable Mention All-Big Rivers Conference and also was Honorable Mention All-Region. He accumulated 87 tackles, including 57 solo., with three forced fumbles as a senior. The son of Todd Breuer and Tracy Moran, he has a brother Trey and a sister Sophia. Breuer will major in business at USF

Jacob Emslander, 6-4, 220, Tight End, Blaine, Minn./Blaine HS

Notes: At Blaine HS, Emslander is a standout in basketball and football. As a defensive end and tight end, he was team captain who earned All-District honors. He is involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletics and his community service includes volunteering at Feed My Starving Children. The son of Sean and Jen Emslander, he has two sisters, Ella and Alana. He will major in business.

Garret Hoffman, 5-11, 180, Cornerback, Sioux Falls, S.D./Washington HS

Notes: Hoffman is a three-sport standout (football, track and field and power lifting) at Washington HS. For the Warriors Football Team, he served as team captain while excelling as a defensive back/safety who had 38 total tackles, 12 pass breakups and two interceptions as a senior. In track and field, he competed in the long jump, triple jump, as well as ran 200-meters, 400-meters and was a member of the 4×400-meter relay team. Hoffman was named All-Academic. The son of Summer and Martin Hoffman, he has a brother, Tommy. At USF, he will major in exercise science.

Dillon Jones, 6-4, 220, Defensive End, Phoenix, Ariz./Notre Dame Preparatory

Notes: Jones is a standout defensive end for Notre Dame Preparatory. He had 53 tackles and seven sacks as he led his team to the state quarterfinals as a senior. Dillon started on the offensive line as well and was named second team All-Region as a Defensive End. The son of Shelly Jones and Josh Jones, he has two brothers, Kolten and Nathan. He will major in business at USF.

Chase Kelly, 6-0, 285, Defensive Tackle, Henry, S.D./Florence/Henry HS

Notes: Named the 9AA Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2021, Chase Kelly was a standout on the defensive front for Florence/Henry HS. He led his team to the South Dakota 9AA playoffs. A four-sport standout (football, baseball, track and golf), he totaled 97 solo tackles and 98 assisted tackles with 15.5 sacks, seven fumble recoveries and six forced fumbles for Florence/Henry. A 9AA All-State player in 2021, he was ECC All-Conference, conference MVP and a two-year team captain. At Florence/Henry, he was a member of the National Honor Society and on the Honor Roll for four years. Kelly has worked in community service including with the PACH program and as a volunteer for the Falcon Youth Booster Club. The son of Tom and Angie Kelly, he has three siblings, Charlie, Caylin and Carson. At USF, he will major in business (finance).

Alex Macksam, 6-4, 250, Defensive Tackle, Germantown, Wisc./Germantown HS

Notes: A stalwart on the offensive and defensive lines at Germantown HS, Macksam was named to All-Greater Metro Conference first team as a defensive lineman and second team as an offensive lineman. Named Defensive Player of the Year in the league, he was All-Region and All-State. An All Star game selection, he had the second most sacks in a career at his high school. A Captain’s Award recipient, he was the defensive MVP for his team by collecting 68 tackles, including 22 solos, 27 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups. The Senior Class President at Germantown HS, he was named to the National Honor Society and earned DECA and FBLA Awards. Macksam, the son of Chantal and Ted Macksam, plans to major in business at USF.

Caden Maas, 6-5, 290, Offensive Line, Watertown, Wisc./Watertown HS

Notes: Maas is a four-sport standout in football, basketball, lacrosse, track and field at Watertown HS. A dominating offensive lineman for Watertown HS, he was named All-Region and second team All-Badger Conference on offense with a first team nod on defense. He earned High Honor Roll. The son of Brian and Amy Maas, he has siblings including Addi, Teya and Lexi.

Tyree Nave, 6-0, 200, Running Back, Sioux Falls, S.D./Roosevelt HS

Notes: Nave played football and basketball with Sioux Falls Roosevelt. An explosive running back, Nave, who lettered all four years in high school and was a three-year starter, was named All-Metro Conference two straight years and honorable mention all-state as a junior. The son of Jennifer Wixon, he has a brother, Tayden.

Armando Nieves, 6-6 ½, 290, Offensive Line, Phoenix, Ariz./Paradise Valley HS

Notes: A two-sport (football, track and field) standout from Paradise Valley HS in Phoenix, Nieves was named first team AIA 5A Northeast Valley All-Region. Nieves played offensive line and defensive line in football and also competed in track and field. The son of Armando Nieves and Erika Demina, he has three siblings – Lizette, Brenda and Oscar. He will major in sports management at USF.

Mason Pawelko, 6-3, 185, Safety, Geneva, Ill./Geneva HS

Notes: Pawelko starred in football and baseball at Geneva HS. Named first-team All-DuKane Conference, Pawelko was a team captain who was also selected All-Area. As a senior, he had 59 tackles, four interceptions, nine pass breakups on defense at safety and cornerback. He also had an 81-yard punt return TD, 634 all-purpose yards and both a passing and receiving TD. The son of Deb and Mike Pawelko, he has a brother, Owen. He will major in business at USF.

Noah Robertson, 6-4, 205, Tight End, Sioux Falls, S.D./Washington HS

Notes: Robertson is a two-sport (basketball, football) standout with Sioux Falls Washington. As a senior tight end, he had 25 receptions for 325 yards (13.0 average) and two TDs with an 18-yard TD pass. Robertson was a student ambassador at Washington HS. The son of Don and Brenda Robertson, he has a brother, Emerson. Robertson will major in sports management at USF.

Joseph Sapp III, 5-11, 170, Cornerback, Sacramento, Calif./Inderkum HS/Butte College

Notes: A transfer from Butte College, Sapp, who will be a junior at USF, led Butte College to a 7-4 record this past year. Named CVC All-Conference in 2018, he starred at Inderkum HS where he played quarterback and defensive back. The son of Joseph Sapp, he will major in media studies at USF.

Ethan Schwab, 6-2, 290, Defensive Tackle, Willmar, Minn./Willmar HS

Notes: A team captain and two-way starter as a senior, Schwab accumulated 23 tackles, including five solo, two tackles for loss, fumble recovery and forced a fumble on defense. A three-year starter on the offensive line Schwab was the North Central White District’s Most Valuable Defensive Lineman. He was invited to play in the 2021 Minnesota Football Showcase (All Star game). The son of Jason and Lourdez Schwab, he has two siblings, Issak and Skyra. At USF, Schwab will major in exercise science.

Michael Stenbroten, 6-2, 210, Linebacker, Lake Mills, Wisc./Lake Mills HS

Notes: A three-sport standout at Lake Mills HS, Stenbroten competed in football, powerlifting and track and field. In football as a linebacker, he finished his career with 204 tackles, nine interceptions, six sacks, 17 tackles for loss with 1,802 all-purpose yards and nine TDs on offense as a wide receiver. Stenbroten was named first team All-Capital Conference at linebacker and kick returner. In track and field, he competed in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and the 4×10 and 4×200 meter relay squads, earning all-conference in the relays and the 100 meters. He was a part of the Student Leader and Athletic Council for past two years. Stenbroten, who is the son of Barb and Gregg Stenbroten, has a brother, Matthew.

Tyler Uken, 6-9, 290, Offensive Line, Mahomet, Ill./Mahomet-Seymour HS

Notes: Uken is a standout in football and basketball at Mahomet-Seymour HS. As a senior, he was named first team All-Apollo Conference, Academic All-State, second team New Gazette All-Area at left tackle. Uken also was second team all-league as a junior. At Mahomet-Seymour HS, he has been involved in the freshman mentor program and FFA. The son of Bradley and Christine Uken, he has a brother, Nicholas, and sister, Jill.

Ethan Wittenburg, Wide Receiver, 6-1, 205, Franklin, Wisc./Franklin HS/Winona State

Notes: A graduate transfer from Winona State, Wittenburg comes to USF after a 2021 season when he led the Warriors with 624 receiving yards (56.73 per game and 18.35 yards per catch averages) on 34 catches with five TDs. As a junior in 2019, he had six receptions for 55 yards with a TD. In his collegiate career, Wittenburg has totaled 40 catches for 679 yards and six TDs. At Franklin HS, he was named first team All-Southeast Conference and All Region as a senior when he was team captain. He had 58 receptions for 1,107 yards, 10 TDs and 19.4 yards per catch as a senior. As a junior in 2015, he was second team All-Southeast Conference as a wide out with 13 catches for 320 yards and three TDs. At WSU, he was on the Dean’s List in 2020 and 2021 in both the spring and fall. The son of Brent and Deborah Wittenburg, he has a sister, Hannah. Wittenburg will be enrolled in the Master of Business Administration program at USF.

Tyrique Williams, 6-3, 175, Cornerback, Victoria, Minn./Chanhassen HS

Notes: Williams is a three sport-standout in football (defensive back and wide receiver), basketball (guard) and track and field (sprints, hurdles, triple jump). As a senior, Williams was named Suburban White All-District First Team, Minnesota All-Star and the Most Valuable Defensive Player at the 2021 Minnesota Football Showcase (All Star game). In basketball, he is serving as a captain in 2021-22 and has been a member of the Minnesota Magic Premiere AAU Basketball Team. He was also named Chanhassen High’s Track and Field Sprinter of the Year. He is involved in service with the District 112 Youth Organization Sports and “Sandwich Project” to feed the needy. The son of Tony and Barb Williams, he has three siblings: Anthony, Keagan and Tristan. Two of his brothers played DII football and basketball. Anthony played basketball at Upper Iowa and Keagan played football at Minnesota Crookston.

Dahlton Wood, 6-7, 220, Tight End, Stockville, Neb./Cambridge HS

Notes: Wood is a standout in football, basketball, track and baseball at Cambridge HS. In football, he starred at tight end, defensive end/linebacker and kicker, earning second team All-Republican Plains Activities Conference on offense three times and first-team as a senior when he was also Honorable Mention All-State. Wood was also named second-team all-league on defense twice as well as first team all-conference twice. He also earned first team all-league honors as a junior in basketball. At Cambridge HS, he was a member of the FFA, Publications Committee, Quiz Bowl, C-Club and Trap Club. The son of Bronson and LouAnn Wood, he has a brother Brohdey. At USF, he will major in education.

Ryan Ziegelbauer, 6-3, 285, Offensive Line, Hartford, Wisc./Hartford Union HS

Notes: A talented offensive lineman for Hartford Union HS, Ziegelbauer allowed just one sack his entire career while earning first team All-North Shore Conference honors as a junior and a senior. He was selected WFCA All-Region in 2020 and 2021 in leading his team to three straight league titles. During his career he was a team captain as a senior as well as a three-year starter who helped his team accumulated a 26-8 record. Ziegelbauer, who also plays baseball (pitcher, first base), was a NJHS member and involved in public service. The son of Mike and Lynn Ziegelbauer, he has a sister, Kaitlyn. He plans to major in criminal justice at USF.