SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second Super Region Four rankings have been released for the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

The first set of rankings placed the ten teams in no order, but this week’s rankings has the teams ranked 1-10.

Here is a look at this week rankings:

Courtesy: NCAA.com

The top seven teams advance to the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Currently, USF sits in fifth, which means if the playoffs started today, they would travel to Minnesota State.

Augustana finds themselves on the outside looking in. The Vikings rank ninth, but they’ll need to climb two spots to reach the postseason.

The first round of the Division II playoffs is set for Saturday, November 19.