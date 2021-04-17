USD’s Zack Anderson soars to new heights

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Last Saturday, USD high jumper and Parker native, Zack Anderson, didn’t just leap his way to the top of the Coyotes record books, he also got one step closer to making his Olympic dreams come true.

Zack Anderson soared to the top of the USD record books last week, by clearing 2.26 meters. Not only did that break his own personal and school record, it also earned him an invite to the U.S. Olympic Trials since 2.26 meters is the qualifying standard.

“So crazy. The adrenaline spike there was beyond anything I’ve ever experienced. The fulfillment of the jump and everything that it came with. That it wasn’t just a new P.R., it was something bigger than that,” USD High Jumper Zack Anderson said.

Days later, what Anderson accomplished still hasn’t set in.

“Has not been processed, I thought it would. Talked to someone on the phone about an hour after, and I was like, yeah it’s not set in yet, maybe by tomorrow. Then I woke up the next day and it still didn’t set in. Then just waking up today, it’s crazy,” Anderson said.

Now Anderson will get the chance to compete against the best of the best in the country.

“To just be up with the guys who I’ve been watching the last four years and just in awe, and now know I can throw up the numbers like that, it’s awesome,” Anderson said.

After having last year’s outdoor season cancelled, and limited attendance during this year’s indoor season, clearing that height at his home track made it all the more special.

“Just feeding off the crowd and I had friends and family out there. I just love that support. I love the home town feel, so it was huge to get it on the home track. Hopefully for conference we can come back out and have some more fun,” Anderson said.

Before he competes at the Olympic Trials, Anderson is focusing on the season ahead, with the NCAA Championships in mind.

“Just keeping the consistency up above that 7’3″ mark because I know that’s what it’s going to take at Nationals to get up in that top 8. Hopefully when the time comes, I have myself set up for a big jump, training goes to plan, and who knows what could happen,” Anderson said.

The U.S. Olympic Trials will be held in Eugene, Oregon. They begin on June 18th and run through the 27th.