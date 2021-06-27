USD’s Zack Anderson places 6th at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, ORE (USD) — South Dakota fifth-year senior Zack Anderson placed sixth in the men’s high jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field Sunday.

Anderson was one of just six men to clear 7-3 (2.21m) in the competition, making it on his second attempt. He went on to take three shots at 7-4 ¼ (2.24m), but was unable to clear the height. The high jumpers withstood triple-digit heat conditions on Sunday afternoon, with the track surface temperature reaching a reported 146 degrees.

Anderson was one of seven collegians among the 12 finalists. He was the third collegiate finisher in the competition behind JuVaughn Harrison (LSU) and Darryl Sullivan (Tennessee).

