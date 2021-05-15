USD’s Zach Anderson clears 7’2 on way to Summit League high jump title

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) —Four South Dakota women captured Summit crowns on Friday at the 2021 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare held at Lillibridge Track Complex.

Capturing titles were senior Kamberlyn Lamer (heptathlon), redshirt-junior Jonna Bart (3,000-meter steeplechase), redshirt-freshman Carly Haring (high jump) and redshirt-freshman Gen Hirata (pole vault). The Coyote women sit second in the women’s team race with 124 points, just 1.5 points shy of leader North Dakota State headed into the final day. South Dakota’s men are in third place.

Lamer captured the Summit League heptathlon title with a personal best score of 5,488 points. She broke USD’s school record and the Lillibridge Track Complex facility record with the score. She had personal bests in winning all three individual events on day two – long jump (19-8, 5.99m), javelin (145-6, 44.34m) and 800 meters (2:21.12). Lamer, a graduate transfer from Dakota Wesleyan, was the 2019 NAIA heptathlon champion. Her score currently ranks her 17th in NCAA Division I with the top-24 marks in the nation at the conclusion of the weekend qualifying for the national meet in Eugene. Redshirt-sophomore Liberty Justus also notched a personal best score of 4,291 points in placing seventh.

Bart finished off the night by leading a podium sweep in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She captured her first steeple crown in a time of 10:36.03. Redshirt-freshman Helen Gould and freshman McKenna Herrmann both dropped personal bests to score second and third, respectively. Gould crossed the line in 10:44.07 and Herrmann followed in 10:44.48. The times rank third and fourth, respectively, in South Dakota program history. Redshirt-junior Morgan Lawler placed fifth in a season-best time of 11:15.35. Redshirt-freshman Ella Kubas placed eighth with a time of 11:25.18. The Coyotes racked up 29 points in the event.

Haring captured her first Summit title in the high jump with a clearance of 5-10 (1.78m). The mark was less than an inch off her personal best.

Hirata and senior Helen Falda went to a jump-off in the women’s pole vault after tying at 13-10 (4.22). Hirata came out victorious, clearing 14-2 (4.32m) in the jump-off, to take the gold. Freshman Jaidyn Garrett placed third with a personal best of height 13-4 ¼ (4.07m). Redshirt-sophomore Josephina Wright placed fourth with a personal best of 13-2 ¼ (4.02m). Redshirt-sophomore Deidra Marrison was fifth in 13-2 ¼ (4.02m) and freshman Cassidy Mooneyhan took eighth in 12-8 ½ (3.87m). USD tallied 34 points in the event.

Redshirt-junior Holly Gerberding finished runner-up in the long jump to earn all-Summit League with a leap of 19-9 (6.02m).

Redshirt-freshman Will Stupalsky placed fourth in the men’s decathlon with a personal best score of 6,436 points. Friday’s action was highlighted by his lifetime best clearance of 15-5 (4.70m) in the pole vault. He moves to 10th all-time at USD for the decathlon.

The Coyotes added points in the men’s and women’s shot put. Redshirt-sophomore Jessie Sullivan placed seventh with a personal best throw of 57-5 ¾ (17.52m). The mark was the fifth-best in USD program history. Redshirt-junior Callie Henrich also took seventh on the women’s side with a season-best throw of 48-3 ½ (14.72m). Redshirt-freshman Meredith Clark finished eighth with a personal best throw of 46-5 ½ (14.16m).

Redshirt-junior Cole Streich scored a point in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with an eighth-place finish in 9:30.40.

South Dakota returns to action 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning with the field events. The first running event is set for 12:20 p.m.