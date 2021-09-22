USD’s offense looks to keep rolling against Missouri State defense

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — After dropping its opener USD Football has bounced back with a pair of dominating wins, including last week’s 48-14 rout over Cal Poly. The coyotes will seek their 3rd win in a row this Saturday as they open Missouri Valley conference play at Missouri State.

This will be the second meeting between the two in the year 2021, as the Bears and Yotes played each other this spring, with Missouri State outlasting USD 27-24.

Related Content USD dominates in all three phases in win over Northern Arizona

The Bears had a bye week last Saturday but are 1-1 on the year. Their lone loss came at Oklahoma State, while they knocked off then 16th ranked Central Arkansas by 9.

A key matchup this week will be the Coyotes offense vs. an experienced Bears defense. USD’s offense has impressed in its last two outings, but a veteran-led Missouri State defensive line will present a much stiffer challenge.

“We kind of rushed the ball on our terms Saturday against Cal Poly. We certainly need to continue to find ways to run the football, but I do believe we’re going to need to be a more balanced football team this week against the quality of defense that we’re going to face down there,” USD Head Coach Bob Nielson said.

USD and Missouri State are set to clash Saturday night in Springfield, Mo. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.