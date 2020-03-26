USD’s Nilsen voted Indoor Field Athlete of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — USD Senior pole vaulter Chris Nilsen was voted the National Indoor Field Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Thursday.

Nilsen is a three-time NCAA champion who broke the NCAA indoor record in the pole vault this season with an impressive 19 feet, 5 and a half inch jump.

Chris Nilsen vaults his way for the NCAA Indoor Pole Vault record.

That jump landed Nilsen as the fourth highest jump in American history.

This is USD’s first National Athlete of the Year at the Division 1 level. The Coyotes earned six National Athlete of the Year at the Division II level.