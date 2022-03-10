VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota men’s basketball team is looking for a new coach.

The athletic department announced Thursday they are parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Todd Lee after four seasons.

“We greatly appreciate Coach Lee’s dedication to the men’s basketball program over the past four years,” said Athletic Director David Herbster. “We have decided to move the program in a different direction and will be initiating a search for a new head men’s basketball coach immediately. I am grateful to Todd for his leadership through unprecedented times and wish him all the best personally and professionally in his future endeavors.”

USD advanced to the semifinals of the Summit League Basketball Championships by beating Kansas City, 74-61, on Sunday. The team then lost to SDSU, 83-60, on Monday.

The 2021-2022 seasons was Lee’s fourth with the Coyotes. He is a USD alum and was named the 19th head coach in South Dakota history on April 4, 2018.