SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota fourth-year junior guard Kendall Holmes has been named the Summit League Peak Performer of the Week as announced by the league office Monday. Holmes garners the weekly award for the first time of her career.

Holmes is coming off a big game against UT Martin where she knocked down the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation to help the Coyotes earn an overtime victory on the road. Over the week she averaged 16.5 points while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and making nine 3-pointers. Her nine 3-pointers were the fourth-most by any player in the nation last week. She added four assists, three rebounds and three steals between the two games.

A transfer from DePaul, Holmes surpassed 100 career 3-pointers and 500 career points in Saturday’s win. She made 5-of-7 behind the arc against UT Martin with a season-high 17 points in the game.

Holmes and the Coyotes host Bradley at 6 p.m. Wednesday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.