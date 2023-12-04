VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD won nine games in the regular season this year, which is a new program record. They followed that up by earning the three-seed in the playoffs and winning, advancing to their first ever FCS Quarterfinals.

USD held Sacramento State to just 24 points, while also forcing two turnovers in Saturday’s playoff game.

“They’re a team that really wants to run the football. Thought we did a decent job there, obviously they picked up some yardage with the quarterback scrambling around,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said. “Overall, their run game we did a good job of defending.”

The Coyotes jumped out to a 17-0 lead, putting the Hornets on their heals early.

“When you get a team like that, in a position where they have to throw it, it presents some good opportunities to get them off the field,” Nielson said.

USD would never trail on their way to a 34-24 win. Much of that success stemmed from their game plan, which included toughness and discipline.

“Our game plan is to be the most physical team on the field and we take a lot of pride in that. We demonstrated that today,” Charles Pierre Jr. said.

“There’s a lot of emotion in playoff games and one of the key things is that you’ve got to able to use that emotion and use that energy, but also play disciplined football,” Nielson said. “We had a few penalties that I’d like to have back, a couple of procedure calls, but our guys kept coming.”

The Coyotes have now punched their ticket to the FCS Quarterfinals, a first in program history.

“We’ve just got to keep falling back on our preparation and focus on executing and playing complementary football. We’re just going to focus on that,” USD quarterback Aidan Bouman said.

“We talked about it last week that we’re one of 16 that are still practicing and now we get to talk about being one of eight, that’s still practicing this week,” Nielson said. “We want to take full advantage of that opportunity.”

USD will now face Missouri Valley Conference foe, NDSU in the quarterfinals. Kick-off is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in Vermillion.