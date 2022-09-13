KANSAS CITY, MO (KELO) — Former USD linebacker, Jack Cochrane, has been activated from the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad to the active roster.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday via a tweet.

Cochrane was cut by the Chiefs when the rosters were brought down to 53 on August 30.

Soon after, Cochrane was signed to the practice squad. Now he’ll join the Depth Chart on the active roster.

Kansas City has now added depth to their linebacking core, which only had four listed for their first game against Arizona.