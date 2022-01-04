USD’s canceled games in North Dakota rescheduled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) —The Summit League Joint Council voted unanimously Tuesday to alter its rescheduling policy based on COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

In response to the vote, South Dakota has rescheduled games against North Dakota and North Dakota State that were canceled last week. South Dakota will play at North Dakota in Grand Forks at 7 p.m. Monday, and will play at North Dakota State in Fargo on Jan. 31 at a time yet to be announced. Monday’s game at North Dakota will be broadcast by Midco Sports.

The Summit League will attempt to reschedule all games that have been previously cancelled and any future postponements due to COVID-19 protocols. Rescheduling will be done based upon an agreed set of guidelines, including prioritizing the rescheduled games in the order they were lost. The rescheduled games will likely take place on Mondays or Tuesdays and the League will also take into consideration travel complexities along with trying to avoid having teams play more than six games during a 12-day stretch among other principles during this process.

If games are still unable to be made up due to COVID-19 protocols, those will be considered a “no contest.”

For seeding purposes regarding The Summit League Basketball Championships, if teams have played a different number of League games due to no contests, winning percentage will be used as the first criteria to determine seeds.